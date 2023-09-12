Sixth annual Porchfest set for Oct. 28 in Historic Fostoria Published 11:59 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

The 2023 iteration of Porchfest is set for Oct. 28 in Vicksburg’s historic Fostoria neighborhood.

In its sixth year, the event will feature bands on front porches between the 2300 and 2500 blocks of Drummond Street, as well as a variety of arts and crafts vendors and dining options from local restaurants. Plus, organizers say, there’s still time to get in on the fun.

“Come on out and enjoy music on 100-year-old porches. Vicksburg Porchfest is one of the most unique neighborhood festivals you will ever attend,” said Porchfest organizer Cliff Geter. “And it’s free — who doesn’t like free?”

Vendor applications, sponsorships and performance slots are still available for the event, with deadlines fast approaching.

Vendors must sell handmade or Mississippi-made items. As of Tuesday, there are 10 vendor spots remaining.

Many sponsors from previous years have already renewed their commitment to Porchfest, but the window is still open for interested businesses and organizations. Sponsors must commit by Sept. 15 to have their business’s name printed on official Porchfest posters and by Sept. 22 to appear on event t-shirts.

Sponsorship Levels

$1,000: Event Sponsor

$500: Porch Sponsor

$250: Good Neighbor Sponsor

$100: Porchfest Friend

In-kind sponsorships are also welcomed. After defraying Porchfest expenses, funds raised through the event benefit non-profit groups in Vicksburg and Warren County. Past beneficiaries include the Haven House Family Shelter, Rainbow Farms, Vicksburg-Warren Humane Society, Kings Empowerment Center, Jammin’ for the Kids and the YMCA Cannonballs swim team.

The festival will feature 20 musical acts ranging from Civil War music to rock, blues and country.

Porchfest 2023’s musical performers include many returning acts and some new faces, including National Songwriting Competition winner Zechariah Lloyd; The Chill; Chad Marshall Band; Ralph Miller; Mark Doyle and Dr. Who; Hatchie River Bottom Slough Boy; Steve Fadden; Mike Robertson; Ben Shaw; Noel Tello; Cindy Veazy; Kitchen Girls; Zack Day; Greg Green; Jenni Owen and Evan Brister.

“Porchfest has always been one of my favorites, from the beginning,” Miller said, adding that he plans to play a mix of soft rock hits from the ’60s and ’70s, as well as original songs. “I enjoy performing in it. This will be my fourth year.”

To sign up for Porchfest as a vendor, sponsor or musical act, or for more information, visit the Vicksburg Porchfest Facebook page or email Lee Carroll at lee.carroll.ms@gmail.com.