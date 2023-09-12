Softball Roundup: St. Al beats ACCS again; PCA sweeps doubleheader Published 9:00 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

St. Aloysius’ softball team went 2-for-2 against its old coach.

Ruthie Britton doubled and drove in two runs, and Kyleigh Cooper had seven strikeouts in a complete game as the Lady Flashes beat Adams County Christian School 4-3 on Monday.

St. Al (15-5, 4-2 MAIS District 4-5A) swept the season series from ACCS (9-11, 0-5), which is led by former Lady Flashes coach Savannah Buck.

The Lady Flashes also won their fifth game in a row, but had to work a bit for it.

Maddy McSherry hit an RBI triple in the third inning to bring in the game’s first run. Britton drove in another with a groundout in the sixth, and Kennadi Blassingame scored on a wild pitch.

Britton’s RBI double in the top of the seventh made it 4-0, and the insurance run proved to be valuable. ACCS got four straight two-out hits in the bottom of the seventh, including RBI doubles by Sophia Carter and Emma Massey, and an RBI triple by Jayda Myles, to cut it to 4-3.

Cooper finally buckled down and got Alyssa Aucoin to fly out to center field to end the game.

Monday’s game was the first of back-to-back district games for St. Al. It will play at Copiah Academy on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Porter’s Chapel 16, Madison-St. Joe 5

Porter’s Chapel 9, Madison-St. Joe 1

Porter’s Chapel Academy used a couple of big innings to sweep a doubleheader from Madison-St. Joseph on Monday.

The Lady Eagles scored 10 runs in the first inning on their way to a 16-5 victory in game one.

Emily Muirhead went 2-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored, and was among four players with at least two hits.

Marley Bufkin was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Olivia Dawson was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Ali Blackmon was 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Muirhead also pitched four innings and had seven strikeouts.

In game two, PCA (9-14) scored seven runs in the second inning and drew eight walks in the game as it won 9-1.

Sophie Masterson hit a bases-clearing double during the big second inning and pitched five innings. She allowed one unearned run and struck out four.

Muirhead walked twice and scored two runs as well.

PCA won its third game in a row. It will play at Franklin Academy Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

