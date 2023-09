Christopher A. Martin Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

A graveside memorial service will be held for Christopher A. Martin, 49, at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Wayside Baptist Church Cemetery, 685 County Road 3, Scobey, Yalobusha County MS.

Friends and family are encouraged to share stories and memories of Chris at this service. Chris passed away on Aug. 2.

