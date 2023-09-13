Deputies arrest fugitive after manhunt in Warren County Published 5:01 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Warren County sheriff’s deputies arrested a fugitive wanted in Mississippi and Louisiana following a daylong manhunt on Tuesday.

John Joseph Barr, 44 of Moselle, was being held without bond in the Warren County Jail pending an initial appearance in Warren County Justice Court. Sheriff Martin Pace said Barr is wanted by Wilkinson County authorities on a charge of grand larceny and by West Baton Rouge, La., Parish authorities on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property.

Barr faces county misdemeanor charges of providing false information to a law enforcement officer, because he gave a false name, and resisting arrest.

Pace said the manhunt started at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday after Deputy Thomas McBride stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe on Culkin Road near the intersection of Boy Scout Road for not having a car tag. As McBride was talking to the driver, Barr jumped out of the car and ran to a nearby wooded area.

McBride took the driver, who had outstanding misdemeanor traffic warrants, into custody and called for assistance.

Pace said multiple units including K-9 officers searched the woods looking for Barr, tracking him through the woods and back to near Culkin Road. He said units remained in the area throughout the evening and deputies received calls from citizens in the area who thought they spotted Barr.

Later that night, deputies and K-9s searched an area between Culkin Road and Merit Health River Region.

“Just as were completing that track, we received a call of a possible sighting on East Clay Street right at the city limits,” Pace said. He said deputies responded and arrested Barr. After Barr’s initial appearance on the misdemeanor charges, Pace said he will be turned over to Wilkinson County authorities.

