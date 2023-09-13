DRUG HOUSE DOWN: Multi-agency narcotics search warrant results in arrests in Warren County

Published 4:59 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By John Surratt

Brandon Harper and Devonte Thigpen

A Vicksburg man faces drug charges after Warren County investigators and Vicksburg Police narcotics officers on Sept. 6 served a search warrant on a home and an outbuilding at 1403 Division St.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said Brandon Harper, 35, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Another man, Devonte Thigpen, 30 of Vicksburg, turned himself in to sheriff’s investigators. He was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of oxycodone.

Pace said the arrest was the result of a lengthy investigation by sheriff’s investigators and police department narcotics investigators. He said police and sheriff’s investigators received information on narcotics sales at the Division Street house.

“The investigators worked together and built a case; this involved surveillance and undercover work,” he said.

Bond for Harper was set at $125,000 during an initial appearance in Justice Court. Pace said Harper was on probation at the time of his arrest and the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a no-bond hold on him. Thigpen, on the other hand, was released after posting an $80,000 bond.

