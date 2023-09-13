New Mississippi Welcome Center to be named after the late Dick Hall

Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The Mississippi Welcome Center at 4210 Washington St. will soon be rebuilt. The new welcome center will be named for the late Dick Hall, a Vicksburg native and the longest-serving transportation commissioner in Mississippi history. (Photo by Chris Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

A new Mississippi Welcome Center is in the works with a special tribute to a Vicksburg native, Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said Monday.

Contracts will be signed for the Dick Hall Visitor Center in October, Simmons told the Warren County Board of Supervisors. He added a word of thanks to the county and the City of Vicksburg for working together to secure state legislature funds to assist the project.

“It will be referred to as the Dick Hall Visitor Center. We’ve been working with the (Board of Supervisors) as well as (Mayor George Flaggs Jr.) on that project,” Simmons said. “The legislature gave us a few dollars, and we (MDOT) are taking some of the money that we have, and we will have a really nice visitor center.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

“We are really excited about this project.”

Hall, who died in November 2022 at age 84, was Mississippi’s longest-serving transportation commissioner. He was appointed to the position by then-Gov. Kirk Fordice in 1999. He served three terms in the Senate and three terms in the House, representing the Jackson area in the Legislature. Hall retired from his position as transportation commissioner in 2019.

Simmons said the vision for the new welcome center, located at 4210 Washington St. overlooking the Mississippi River, involves a larger building footprint and a museum detailing the history of Vicksburg and the way the city is intertwined with the river.

Board President Kelle Barfield said she hoped the new welcome center will have revised opening hours to accommodate interstate travelers.

“Hopefully, I hope it is a really nice place that will be opened more frequently,” Barfield said. “Currently, they are closed on Sundays and Mondays, which is when you’ve got interstate travelers.”

Simmons assured Barfield that the Dick Hall Welcome Center would be open more frequently, adding that he hopes it will increase revenue in Vicksburg by motivating tourists to visit the city.

Barfield also said she looks forward to seeing construction begin, sharing a far-off dream with Simmons and her fellow board members.

“I don’t know if it’ll happen, but there’s a group trying to get the U.S.S. Vicksburg to town since the Navy is decommissioning it,” she said. “I can just see looking out the glass of the Dick Hall Center at the U.S.S. Vicksburg, and what a tourist attraction that would be.”

More News

Deputies arrest fugitive after manhunt in Warren County

DRUG HOUSE DOWN: Multi-agency narcotics search warrant results in arrests in Warren County

Vicksburg’s Henlee Middleton named Luckyday Scholar at Mississippi State University

Wicker, Hyde-Smith encourage students to apply for U.S. Senate Youth Program

Print Article