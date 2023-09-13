Old Post Files: Sept. 13, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mrs. J.B. Luckett sued the Y&MV Railroad for $50,000 for the death of her husband. • Ashby Woodson began his senior medical studies at Columbia University. • Marie Searles and Herbert Patton were married.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Revetment work at the local waterfront was completed. • A marriage license was issued to John Gossen and Vivian C. Dose. • Dave Laudenheimer, who was ill at the Sanitarium, was improving.

80 Years Ago: 1943

A son was born to the Rev. and Mrs. Paul H. Crawford. • 2nd Lt. Barwick O. Barfield graduated from the Army Aerial Navigation School in Texas. • A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Nosser.

70 Years Ago: 1953

C.W. Wittstadt passed away. • Mrs. Averine Wright Allen died after an illness of several months. • Mrs. Lucia Thompson of Greenville was here visiting friends. • Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Nicholson were visiting their son and family in Memphis.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Thomas Kinzer returned to Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he was working on his doctorate in linguistics. • Phillip Kahn enrolled as a freshman at Southwestern in Memphis. • Mr. and Mrs. Clark Matthews announced the birth of a daughter, Vickie.

50 Years Ago: 1973

Dian Anderson left for South Korea where she was a counselor at Camp Henry Compound. • Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Verbeck returned from a trip to New England. • Jacquelyn Bryant was a cheerleader at Delta State University. • Mr. and Mrs. John F. Donovan announced the birth of a son, John Michael.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Kent O’Conner received his Eagle Scout Badge, which he earned in 1937 but never received due in part to an oversight. • Kristal Gail Wells was 4, and Kristopher Mark McKay was 2.

30 Years Ago: 1993

Lovie’s Day Care held its second annual trike-a-thon and raised $1,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis. • Lizzie Reed Walker died.

20 Years Ago: 2003

Joe Tatum of Means House Moving rode atop a house being moved on Halls Ferry Road. • Robert Lee Rockhill, retired from Bailey Lumber Company, died.

10 Years Ago: 2013

The Vicksburg Warren School District’s rating fell to a D.