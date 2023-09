Vicksburg’s Lions Club inducts new leadership for 2023-2024 Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The Vicksburg Lions Club inducted its 2023-2024 officers and directors.

They are as follows: Joe Loviza, First Vice President; Earl Edris, Director; Dr. Kelby Flemons, Director; Bobby Jones, President; Steve Johnson, Director; Susan Johnston, Secretary-Treasurer; Rickey Coleman, Director; and Dan Hall, Second Vice President. (Photo Submitted)

