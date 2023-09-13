Wicker, Hyde-Smith encourage students to apply for U.S. Senate Youth Program Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., encourage Mississippi high school juniors and seniors involved in student leadership to apply for the 2024 U.S. Senate Youth Program (USSYP).

The highly selective USSYP will provide $10,000 college scholarships to two Magnolia State delegates, who must be juniors or seniors and elected or appointed student officers for the 2023-2024 academic year. The delegates from Mississippi will join 102 other delegates to attend the 62nd Annual Washington Week from March 2 through 9, 2024.

“For 62 years, the U.S. Senate Youth Program has provided the incredible opportunity for students to see their government and policymaking firsthand,” Wicker said. “I encourage all eligible Mississippians to apply to represent our state.”

“There are so many young leaders across our state and I hope many of them will apply to represent Mississippi in the U.S. Senate Youth Program. This well-established and respected program offers chances for students to meet with national leaders and network with peers from across the country,” Hyde-Smith said.

The U.S. Senate established the USSYP in 1962 to introduce student leaders to the federal government and public policy. It is fully funded and administered by the nonprofit Hearst Foundation.

Washington Week activities include meetings with U.S. Senators, cabinet members, State and Defense Department officials, senior members of the national media, and other policymakers.

Interested students can review the USSYP 2024 Washington Week brochure and visit www.ussenateyouth.org for more information. The Mississippi Department of Education has set a Sept. 29 deadline for applications to the program.

To apply, students should also contact their high school principal or Mississippi’s state selection administrator:

Mrs. Sandra Hilliard, Coordinator of Recognition Programs

Office of Teaching and Learning, Division of Educator Effectiveness

Mississippi Department of Education

shilliard@mdek12.org, 601-359-3513