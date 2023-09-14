CAPTURED: Fugitives wanted for murder, assault returned to Vicksburg Published 3:47 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

A suspect sought for the 2020 murder of a Vicksburg man returned to Warren County this week.

Investigators with the Vicksburg Police Department Wednesday traveled to Houston, Texas, to pick up Michael Jones, 28, of Pascagoula, who was wanted on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the Nov. 26, 2020, shooting death of Joshua Coffee on Harrison Street. Jones was arrested earlier this year in Denton, Texas, after a traffic stop.

Coffee was killed and two others were injured when someone opened fire on the car in which they were riding in the 1200 block of Harrison Street. The car left the street and struck a house.

Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter set Jones’ bond at $2,030,000 during an initial appearance Thursday in Vicksburg Municipal Court. The case was sent to the Warren County grand jury.

Also returned from Houston was Billdevon Shelton, 27, of Vicksburg who is wanted on warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm, auto burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon resulting from an incident that occurred on Enchanted Drive on February 10, 2023.

Judge Carpenter set Shelton’s bond at $160,000 during an initial appearance Thursday and his case was referred to the next grand jury.

