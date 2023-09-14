Mary Conner-Bailey

Published 2:17 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Mary Conner-Bailey, 61, will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Mt. Buria MB Church, Cary.

The burial will follow at Cary Community Cemetery, Cary. The Rev. James Grey will be officiating the services.

A visitation will be held from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Mrs. Bailey died on Sept. 9, 2023, in Jackson, MS.

