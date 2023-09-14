Thelma Jean Winston Published 2:14 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

Funeral services for Thelma Jean Winston are to be held on Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Greater Grove Street M. B. Church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dellie C. Robinson officiating; interment shall follow in the Oak Chapel Cemetery with W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, in the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m.

Thelma Jean Winston passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 68.

Email newsletter signup

She had worked for the Vicksburg Warren School District for 25 years where she sponsored the history club, and various other clubs and also received teacher of the year several times during her career. She retired in 2005.

She was a 1973 graduate of Warren Central High School.

She received her bachelor’s degree in education from Alcorn State University and her master’s degree in education from Auburn University.

She was a member of the Mu Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority where she was a charter member.

She was a member of the Women of Virtue of Oak Chapel M. B. Church

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Marie Winston, her brothers Rufus Winston, Leo Winston, James Winston, Wallace Winston, McArthur Winston and Thomas Winston and her sisters Laura Winston, Gladys Winston, and Sue Winston.

She is survived by her brother Charles Winston Sr., of Vicksburg; her three sisters Harriet Langs of New Orleans, Beatrice Perkins and Dorothy (Donald) Erves, both of Vicksburg; three godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others