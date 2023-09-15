35th Annual Over the River Run set for Oct. 14 Published 1:49 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation presents the 35th Annual Over the River Run on Oct. 14.

This event welcomes hundreds to the city of Vicksburg and is family friendly. It will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 a.m. and begins at the Old Mississippi River Bridge located at Interstate 20 and Washington Street.

This unique run follows a scenic course heading west across the Mississippi River to Delta, La., and then returns back to the finish line.

The event involves a 5-mile run, a 5-mile walk and a 1-mile fun run for kids.

Complimentary musical entertainment, fun and refreshments for all runners, walkers and volunteers will follow the race in the Ameristar Delta Point parking lot. Registration is open now. The entry fees are $30 for the 5-mile race and $15 for the 1-mile fun run. Late fees apply after Sept. 15.

Register early to receive an Over the River Run t-shirt in a special goodie bag filled with specialty items from local sponsors. Early registration is strongly encouraged to secure a place at the event. Entry forms and complete event details are available by visiting www.southernculture.org.

Entry forms and fees can be dropped off at the SCHF Business Office or mailed to SCHF, 1302 Adams St., Vicksburg, MS 39180, or register online at RaceRoster.com.

Race packet pick-up will be on Oct. 13 at the SCHF Auditorium (corner of Crawford and Cherry Streets) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and also on the morning of the race at the race site.

After expenses, proceeds from the race will go toward the rehabilitation of the Southern Cultural Heritage Center and the many maintenance issues of the five historic buildings of the Center.

For more information, call the SCHF office at 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org.