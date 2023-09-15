Alderman Alex Monsour speaks to Vicksburg Kiwanis Club

Published 1:37 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

Alderman Alex Monsour

Vicksburg Alderman Alex Monsour spoke to the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club on Sept. 12.

He discussed the highlights of his first term and what he hopes to accomplish in his second term in office. In his first term, the city administration invested about $210 million in improvements and expansions.

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi and the South Frontage Road extension were two of the most notable projects, Monsour said.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

Vicksburg Kiwanis welcomes Anna Jane Stanley to club

Vicksburg selected as host city for tri-state Destination Downtown Conference

Increased costs put Storehouse Community Food Pantry’s services at risk

Vicksburg board approves $34.189 million budget, sets millage rate

Print Article