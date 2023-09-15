Alderman Alex Monsour speaks to Vicksburg Kiwanis Club Published 1:37 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Vicksburg Alderman Alex Monsour spoke to the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club on Sept. 12.

He discussed the highlights of his first term and what he hopes to accomplish in his second term in office. In his first term, the city administration invested about $210 million in improvements and expansions.

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi and the South Frontage Road extension were two of the most notable projects, Monsour said.

