Dunmore leads Missy Gators to volleyball victory Published 5:07 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Makynzie Dunmore had the volleyball equivalent of a triple-double, with 11 blocks, 10 digs and 11 assists, to lead Vicksburg High to a 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-23) victory over Callaway on Thursday.

Dunmore also had seven kills to help the Missy Gators (7-4, 2-4 MHSAA Region 2-6A) snap a three-match losing streak.

Jordan Grace had eight assists and three blocks, and Lili Kistler had nine kills and three blocks as well.

Vicksburg’s junior varsity also won 2-0 (25-13, 25-20) as Timaya Taylor and Dallas West led the way.

Vicksburg will go on the road for its next match. Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at Columbus.