Dunmore leads Missy Gators to volleyball victory

Published 5:07 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High volleyball player Makynzie Dunmore had 11 blocks, 10 digs and 11 assists, in a 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-23) victory over Callaway on Thursday.

Makynzie Dunmore had the volleyball equivalent of a triple-double, with 11 blocks, 10 digs and 11 assists, to lead Vicksburg High to a 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-23) victory over Callaway on Thursday.

Dunmore also had seven kills to help the Missy Gators (7-4, 2-4 MHSAA Region 2-6A) snap a three-match losing streak.

Jordan Grace had eight assists and three blocks, and Lili Kistler had nine kills and three blocks as well.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Vicksburg’s junior varsity also won 2-0 (25-13, 25-20) as Timaya Taylor and Dallas West led the way.

Vicksburg will go on the road for its next match. Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. at Columbus.

More Sports

JUCO football roundup: WC alum Hall leads Gulf Coast to easy win; EMCC tops Jones in top-10 match-up

Who’s Hot

Ole Miss football player sues Kiffin, university for $40 million over “mental health break”

Porter’s Chapel’s Azlin finding the end zone at a record-setting pace

Print Article