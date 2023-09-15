JUCO football roundup: WC alum Hall leads Gulf Coast to easy win; EMCC tops Jones in top-10 match-up Published 3:15 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

It didn’t take long for Trey Hall to make a big impression at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

The former Warren Central star, playing his second college football game, rushed for a team-high 99 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bulldogs to a 50-0 rout of Itawamba Community College on Thursday.

Hall scored on a 67-yard run in the third quarter, and had 10 carries.

Quarterback Eli Anderson completed 21 of 38 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns for No. 8 Gulf Coast (2-0). Both touchdowns went to Braydon Walker, for 12 and 25 yards.

Chandler Chapman added 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns as Gulf Coast ran for 246 yards as a team and averaged 6.3 yards per carry.

Copiah-Lincoln 34, Mississippi Delta 7

DeVon Tott was 13-of-21 passing for 226 yards and three touchdowns, and Johnnie Daniels ran for 93 yards and a score as Copiah-Lincoln (2-0) dusted Mississippi Delta (0-2).

Dakota Thomas caught two of Tott’s touchdown passes. Carlos Martin caught the other, a 79-yarder in the fourth quarter, and finished with four receptions for 79 yards.

Co-Lin kicker Brandon Gilliam, a former Warren Central star, kicked two field goals of 39 and 22 yards and was 4-for-4 on PATs.

The only touchdown for Mississippi Delta came on a 94-yard pass from Troy Griffin to Sirr Trotter early in the second quarter.

Mississippi Delta linebacker Malik Sims, another Warren Central alum, had a team-high 14 tackles and one-half tackle for loss.

Co-Lin linebacker Wallyeke Curry, a Vicksburg High product, had two tackles.

East Mississippi 47, Jones 23

Ty Keyes passed for 342 yards and four touchdowns, and added 44 rushing yards as No. 13 East Mississippi (1-1) defeated No. 4 Jones College (1-1) in a top-10 showdown Thursday in Scooba.

Jones led 20-14 after D.J. Smith’s 11-yard touchdown run with 12:49 left in the second quarter, but East Mississippi outscored the Bobcats 33-3 from that point on.

Smith was 19-of-28 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and had 54 rushing yards and a TD. He was sacked six times, however, and threw one interception. He also lost a fumble that was returned 67 yards for a touchdown by East Mississippi’s Shannon Blair.

Northwest Mississippi 19, Hinds 3

Jackson Uselton kicked four field goals and No. 11 Northwest Mississippi (1-1) held Hinds Community College to just 149 yards of total offense to slog its way to a victory.

Hinds was 4-for-14 on third down and 1-for-5 on fourth down. Its only points came on a 21-yard field goal by

Tanner Hollingsworth to cap a 10-play drive at the start of the third quarter.

Holmes 24, East Central 17

Holmes Community College scored two touchdowns in the last 8 1/2 minutes to rally past East Central Community College.

Octavious Pernell returned an interception 27 yards for the tying touchdown, and then NyJal Johnson threw a 43-yard pass to Jahiem Shack with 4:42 to go for what turned out to be the game-winner.

Johnson was one of three quarterbacks who combined to go 40-of-57 passing for 475 yards for Holmes (2-0). Lonnie Ratliff led the group by throwing for 306 yards, Johnson had 94 and Jackson Burkhalter was 8-of-10 for 75 yards.

Deion Smith had 101 receiving yards and Dekari Johnson 100 on nine receptions for Holmes.

Devontae Causey ran the ball 29 times for 96 yards for East Central (1-1), while quarterback Chris Tucker threw two touchdown passes and added 77 rushing yards. Former Warren Central standout Damarcus Jones had one tackle.

Coahoma 37, Southwest Mississippi 32

Southwest Mississippi quarterback Quez Goss threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Daniels, but Coahoma Community College overcame an early 10-point deficit to win.

Goss was 25-of-29 passing for 267 yards, and Daniels had three catches for 54 yards.

Northeast Mississippi 19, Pearl River 3

Justin Kowalak completed 13 of 28 passes for 254 yards, and scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown late in the third quarter to lead Northeast Mississippi (1-0) past Pearl River (0-1) in a defensive slugfest.

Pearl River had only 248 total yards. Quarterbacks Dustin Allison and Ty Hullette were a combined 16-of-37 passing for 128 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. They were sacked three times.

Northeast, meanwhile, was held to 74 rushing yards.