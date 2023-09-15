Mississippi College invites all senior high schools to Mississippi Academic Competition Published 3:02 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

The Office of Continuing Education at Mississippi College invites senior high schools to participate in the 40th annual Mississippi Academic Competition at Mississippi College in Clinton.

Four-person teams will be matched in a quiz-like competition, using questions developed and tested for the high school level. Mississippi College will award scholarships to the four teams who reach the semi-finals.

Tournament space is limited and registration will close Friday, Sept. 29.

For more information, visit www.mc.edu/offices/ce/ academic-competition, or email Cheli Vance at cbvance@mc.edu.

Other ways to reach out to MC are:

Mississippi College

Box 4003

Clinton, MS 39058

Telephone: 601-925-3262