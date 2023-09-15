Mississippi College invites all senior high schools to Mississippi Academic Competition

Published 3:02 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Office of Continuing Education at Mississippi College invites senior high schools to participate in the 40th annual Mississippi Academic Competition at Mississippi College in Clinton.

Four-person teams will be matched in a quiz-like competition, using questions developed and tested for the high school level. Mississippi College will award scholarships to the four teams who reach the semi-finals.

Tournament space is limited and registration will close Friday, Sept. 29.

For more information, visit www.mc.edu/offices/ce/academic-competition, or email Cheli Vance at cbvance@mc.edu.
Other ways to reach out to MC are:

Mississippi College
Box 4003
Clinton, MS 39058

Telephone: 601-925-3262

