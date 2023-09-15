Mississippi College invites all senior high schools to Mississippi Academic Competition
Published 3:02 pm Friday, September 15, 2023
The Office of Continuing Education at Mississippi College invites senior high schools to participate in the 40th annual Mississippi Academic Competition at Mississippi College in Clinton.
Four-person teams will be matched in a quiz-like competition, using questions developed and tested for the high school level. Mississippi College will award scholarships to the four teams who reach the semi-finals.
Tournament space is limited and registration will close Friday, Sept. 29.
Email newsletter signup
For more information, visit www.mc.edu/offices/ce/
Other ways to reach out to MC are:
Mississippi College
Box 4003
Clinton, MS 39058
Telephone: 601-925-3262