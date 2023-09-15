PHOTO GALLERY: Warren Central Junior High School 2023 Homecoming Parade

Allie Hopkins, Warren Central Junior High Homecoming Maid. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
Shyah Lott, Warren Central Junior High Homecoming Maid. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
Samantha Bailey, Warren Central Junior High Homecoming Maid. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
Armanni Smith, Warren Central Junior High Homecoming Maid. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
Ballet Duty, Warren Central Junior High Homecoming Maid. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
Laken Lee, Warren Central Junior High Homecoming Maid with the Warren Central Junior High Cheerleaders. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central Junior High Lady Vikes. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central Junior High Dance Team. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)
Warren Central Junior High Football Players. (Photo by Tracye Prewitt | The Vicksburg Post)