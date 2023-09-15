Vicksburg selected as host city for tri-state Destination Downtown Conference Published 1:17 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

Vicksburg has been selected as the host city for Destination Downtown in September 2024.

A partnership between Main Street Arkansas, Louisiana Main Street and the Mississippi Main Street Association, Destination Downtown is the South’s premier downtown revitalization conference.

“As a regular attendee of Destination Downtown, hosting this conference is a dream come true,” said Kim Hopkins, Vicksburg Main Street Executive Director. “We are so excited for the opportunity to showcase our downtown. From the brick streets, views of the river, and our rich history to the shops and restaurants to one-of-a-kind businesses, our downtown has an artistic flair and small-town atmosphere that speaks for itself. We are excited to host our regional Main Street champions in Vicksburg.”

Vicksburg Main Street, with the support of the City of Vicksburg, submitted the request to host the conference during the open bid process this past summer. Vicksburg has been selected as the Mississippi host city for next year. Held annually for more than 20 years, the conference rotates among the three states and local Main Street communities where it is hosted each year. This will be the first time that Vicksburg has hosted Destination Downtown.

“The City of Vicksburg understands the importance of Main Streets and is very pleased to host next year’s regional conference,” said Mayor George Flaggs Jr. “The downtown district in Vicksburg is our city’s center for business, tourism, and quality of life for residents. We are looking forward to showcasing our city to the attendees from downtowns from all over Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana.”

Destination Downtown is open to anyone with an interest in the economic revitalization of historic downtown commercial districts and is designed so that attendees learn from their colleagues as well as from experts in the field. The conference attracts Main Street executive directors, board members, city officials, merchants, property owners and others who gather to share ideas on building sustainable downtown communities. It attracts more than 300 professionals in preservation-based historic commercial district revitalization.

The announcement was made Friday in Monroe at this year’s Destination Downtown Conference. Hopkins (Vicksburg Main Street), Erin Southard (Vicksburg Convention Center), Amber Morton (Vicksburg Main Street Board Chairman), Laura Beth Strickland (Visit Vicksburg) and Flaggs, via video, made the announcement to a cheering audience that Vicksburg was selected for next year’s host city.

To find out more information, visit the Mississippi Main Street Association’s website, www.msmainstreet.com.