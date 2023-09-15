Warren County Land Records: Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2023 Published 8:00 am Friday, September 15, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Sept. 4 to Sept. 11.

Warranty Deeds:

*Rene Abraham, Ernest Abraham Marital Trust to Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC, Lots 60, 73, Part of Lot 69, Part of Lot 74, Part of Lots 111-114, Bonelli Park Subdivision.

*Cheryl Roland, Cherly Andrejewski, Mark Roland to Kimberly B. Long-Holt and Jasmine Andre Holt, Lot 20, Hamilton Heights #2.

*Dayton Fields III to Jonathan Ashley, Lot 98, Lake Forest.

*Emmett Ray Atwood Jr., Vivian June Atwood, David Garland Atwood, and Alan Quinn Atwood to Statestreet Group LLC, Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Phyllis Farragut, Linda B. Caver, Dixie S. Breithaupt, Jeannette A. Berry, Leon Gilmer, Mary Jane Fant, Chris Gilmer, Melisa Ware to Latoria Stamps and Orlando Harris, Lot 2 Maywood Terrace #4.

*James Bradley Carlisle and Misty Carlisle to Michael Walthall and Wanda Walthall, Section 20, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Hardaway Realty and Property Management LLC to Greene Properties LLC, Part of Lot 34, A.B. Reading’s North Springfield Survey.

*Newbreak Management Company to Sonjia McCullough and Corinna G. Smith, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*John B. Smith and Nancy C. Smith to John Mcphate Oldenburg and Jill Baldwin Oldenburg, Part of Section 42, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Robbie Ware to Robbie Jean Ware, Trustee of Robbie Jean Ware Family Legacy Trust and Robbie Jean Ware Family Legacy Trust, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Robbie Jean Ware to Robbie Jean Ware, Trustee of Robbie Jean Ware Family Legacy Trust and Robbie Jean Ware Family Legacy Trust, Lot 5, Pecan Grove Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust:

*Jonathan Ashley to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 98, Lake Forest #4.

*Danny A. Rice and Deidra W. Rice to Cadence Bank, Lot 8, Turning Leaf Subdivision Lots 1-33 & 55.

*Michael R. Lee, Michael Ray Lee, and Renee B. Lee to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Six of Diamonds LLC to Commercial Capital Bank, Section 05, Township 14 North, Range 2 East.

*Jacqueline Anita Cooper to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 74, Enchanted Hills #1.

*Demetris M. Davis and Johnny Green to Riverland Federal Credit Union, Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Wesley B. Jones to Delta Bank, Part of Lot 2, John Barefield Subdivision.

*Greene Properties LLC to Riverhills Bank, Part of Lot 34, A.B. Reading North Springfield.

*Latoria Stamps and Orlando Harris to JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Lot 2, Maywood Terrace #4.

*David L. Harrison and Karen L. Harrison to Regions Bank Lot F, South Haven Subdivision Part 2 Extended.

*Cathy Lee Hearn to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 12, Blakely Subdivision.

*Kimberly B. Long-Holt and Jasmine Andre Holt to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 20, Hamilton Heights #2.

*Deidra Williams to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 4, Tommy Jones Estates.

*Anthony J. Howard to Regions Bank, Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Sonjia McCullough and Corinna G. Smith to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc. /Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*John McPhate Oldenburg and Jill Baldwin Oldenburg to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 42, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Amy Jackson Rainer and Andrew Harris Rainer to Trustmark National Bank, Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Kevin H. Stone and Kimberly Claire Stone to Regions Bank, Lot 1, Grove Park Subdivision.

*Glennial Thomas and Latonya Thomas to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 19 and Part of Lot 20, Sky Wood #1.

Email newsletter signup

Marriage Licenses:

*Roy Lynn Anderson, 35 of Vicksburg, to Alexandria Patrice Banks, 33 of Vicksburg.

*David Nettles Lichlyter, 26 of Vicksburg, to Caresse Lynn Petruska, 23 of St. Clair Shores, Mi.

*Willie Davis, 34 of Vicksburg, to Ebonie Moore, 38 of Vicksburg.

*Alonzo Bernard McRunnels, 43 of Vicksburg, to Neshekia Shanta Wells, 39 of Vicksburg.

*William Jirrel Harris, 34 of Jackson, to Diamonde Nicholle Wilkerson, 32 of Vicksburg.

*Eric Fowler, 53 of Vicksburg, to Cynthia Carol Veazey, 53 of Vicksburg.

*Chad William Wiggins, 31 of Vicksburg, to Abby Rose Cisko, 32 of Vicksburg.

*Quoc-Van Tran, 28 of Dallas, Texas, to Amy Leigh Dixon, 26 of Vicksburg.

*Matthew Reid Rankin, 27 of Raymond, to Shelby Madeline Stevens, 24 of Raymond.

*Walter J. Gaskew, 69 of Edwards, to Alean G. Carter, 71, of Edwards.