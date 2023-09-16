FRAZIER: A loaf of bread could make a difference Published 4:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

My favorite Broadway musical is “Les Misérables.”

The show, which is based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel of the same name, is musically powerful as well as having a masterful storyline. Set in France during the 1800s, the first scene of the musical depicts a prison camp, where the main character, Jean Valjean, is set to be released after serving 19 years in “slavery.”

His crime: Stealing a loaf of bread.

Email newsletter signup

During this scene, Valjean explains the only reason he stole the bread was because his sister’s child was starving.

Surely, most of us would have done the same thing. I can’t imagine how someone could just sit by and watch a child, or anyone for that matter, die of starvation if they had the power to help.

This musical came to my mind this week after hearing the Storehouse Community Food Pantry needs help. It seems inflation is taking its toll on the pantry and on several levels.

With food costing more, donated funds are not going as far, inflation hindering donations and with everything costing more, more people need help.

It’s what I call an ill-fated trifecta.

Currently, clients being served by the nonprofit organization are allowed to receive food six times in a 12-month period. Of those six times, clients receive four days’ worth of food. But if funding does not increase, volunteers at the Storehouse Community Food Pantry said a cut will have to be made.

The cut would entail clients only receiving half of what they are getting now. Instead of getting assistance six times in a 12-month period, they would only receive meals three times.

Vicksburg is a giving community. I have witnessed this on many occasions, and I know that once folks hear of the Storehouse Community Food Pantry’s needs, funds will flow in.

But money is not the sole source of help. Donations of food are also welcomed and encouraged. I know there are a couple of food drives already in the works.

State Farm Insurance Agent Robyn Lea has kicked off an eight-week plan for giving where folks can drop off weekly items requested at her place of business, 2170 South Frontage Road Ste. 1. A list of accepted items can be found on her Facebook page.

Also, Crawford Street United Methodist Church is planning to hold a food drive to help with the pantry’s needs. And always, if anyone is looking to volunteer, I know your help would be appreciated.

For more information on the Storehouse Community Food Pantry, visit vicksburgfoodpantry.org.

Featured Local Savings