Mississippi football roundup: Statesmen win Delta bragging rights; Alcorn grinds out a victory

CLEVELAND — Delta State is among the best teams in NCAA Division II football, and proved it’s also the best team in its part of Mississippi.

Patrick Shegog passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 90 yards and another TD as Delta State crushed Mississippi Valley State 35-7 on Saturday night.

Delta State (3-0), which is ranked No. 8 in Division II, rolled up 256 rushing yards against FCS member Mississippi Valley State (0-2). In addition to Shegog’s total, Kelvin Smith had 79 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Shegog completed 18 passes to 11 different receivers. Katerian LaGrone led the team with three receptions for 27 yards. Todd Lee Battle caught a 13-yard touchdowns in the third quarter.

Nick Herber also kicked three field goals for the Statesmen.

Valley only had 156 yards of total offense.

Alcorn State 17, McNeese State 3

Jarveon Howard rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown to lead Alcorn State (1-2) to a victory over McNeese State.

Howard scored on a 10-yard run to give the Braves a 14-0 lead five seconds into the second quarter. Garrison Smith kicked a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the half to help the Cowboys (0-3) avoid the shutout.

Noah Kiani kicked a 41-yard field goal for Alcorn State at the 3:10 mark of the fourth quarter for the only scoring in the second half.

Aaron Allen completed 13 of 18 passes for 98 yards for Alcorn. The Braves piled up 229 of their 337 yards of offense on the ground. Niko Duffey had 13 carries for 56 yards, and Javonta Leatherwood had 12 carries for 56 yards.

McNeese was held to 199 yards of offense.

Texas State 77, Jackson State 34

T.J. Finley completed 17 of 21 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and also scored two rushing touchdowns, as Texas State (2-1) piled up the points and beat Jackson State (2-2).

Texas State scored touchdowns on all eight of its possessions in the first half and led 56-20 at halftime.

Malik Hornsby rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats, and Damarius Good had 105 yards. As a team, Texas State had 399 rushing yards.

Zy McDonald threw two touchdown passes for Jackson State, and Irv Mulligan scored two rushing touchdowns. Ahmad Miller had 101 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

West Georgia 38, Mississippi College 35

Backup quarterback Ben Whitlock threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including an 11-yarder with 2:55 remaining that gave West Georgia (2-1, 1-0 Gulf South Conference) a road win against Mississippi College (1-2, 0-1).

There were five lead changes in the back-and-forth game in Clinton. Mississippi College took a 35-24 lead on Ron Craten’s 12-yard TD run with 10:13 left in the fourth quarter, but West Georgia rallied down the stretch.

Whitlock tossed a 57-yard touchdown pass to Terrill Cole with 8:29 to go, and then the game-winner to Britt 5 1/2 minutes later.

Whitlock was only 3-of-8 passing for 74 yards, but had the two touchdowns to win it. Cole caught four passes for 113 yards. West Georgia also had two 100-yard rushers — Rajaez Mosley, who ran for 175 yards, and starting quarterback Cameran Brown who had 100 and three touchdowns.

Brown left the game with an injury in the third quarter.

Craten finished with 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns for Mississippi College, while John Henry White had 90 yards and two TDs.

Sewanee 27, Millsaps 21

Jacorin Thomas rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns, and Walker Robinson had 132 yards on the ground to lead Sewanee (2-1, 1-0 Southern Athletic Association) past Millsaps College (0-3, 0-1).

Thomas scored on runs of 58 and 7 yards, both in the second half. His shorter touchdown put Sewanee ahead 27-14 with 9:30 left in the game.

Millsaps cut it to one score with a 1-yard TD run by quarterback Gray Jennings with 5:06 remaining. It got the ball back with 1:31 to go and was able to reach Sewanee’s 23-yard line on its final possession, before three incompletions and a sack ended its chances with 30 seconds left.

Jennings was 22-of-45 passing for 345 yards and one touchdown, to go along with his rushing TD. He was sacked five times.

Temias Mason caught eight passes for 139 yards and a TD for the Majors.

