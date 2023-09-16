PCA notches big district victory vs. Park Place Published 12:32 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s special season kept chugging right along Friday night.

Jase Jung and Ty Mack both rushed for more than 100 yards, John Wyatt Massey threw two touchdown passes, and the Eagles clobbered Park Place Christian Academy 38-0 in their MAIS District 3-2A opener.

PCA improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2008, when it won its first 13 games.

“That’s huge, especially in a four-team district,” PCA coach Blake Purvis said of winning the first district game. “Getting out to a 1-0 start definitely keeps you in the driver’s seat.”

Jung and Mack drove right through Park Place.

Mack carried the ball eight times for 143 yards and three touchdowns covering 17, 32 and 51 yards. He also caught a 12-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion pass.

Jung, meanwhile, ran nine times for 138 yards, including a 52-yard TD.

“Ty and Jase were Ty and Jase tonight,” Purvis said.

After PCA and Park Place (1-3, 1-1) swapped interceptions on each other’s opening series, PCA scored nearly every other time it had the ball.

Massey finished 12-of-18 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas Azlin caught two passes for 77 yards, including a 54-yard TD, and Taylor Labarre had seven receptions for 39 yards.

“(Labarre) was doing some good possession receiver work, even though he didn’t have a lot of yards. He was an extension of the run game for us tonight,” Purvis said.

Speaking of which, the running game piled up 327 yards and the offense as a whole finished with 498.

The Eagles also posted their first shutout of the season. Jung had five tackles and an interception, while Hunter Simms had a team-high seven tackles and a sack. Conley Johnston, Massey and Azlin also had one sack each.

“We’re executing our scheme at a high level. Then you put some dynamic playmakers behind that and it amplifies it all,” Purvis said.