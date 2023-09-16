St. Aloysius drops homecoming game against Clinton Christian Published 12:37 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

1 of 4

On Thursday, St. Aloysius held its homecoming parade through downtown Vicksburg. On Friday, Clinton Christian held a touchdown parade on Balzli Field.

Carter Wilson and Jaquarious Clark scored two rushing touchdowns apiece, and Clinton Christian piled up a 31-point halftime lead on its way to a 44-0 rout of St. Al.

“It escalated in the second quarter. We played the entire first quarter on our side of the field. We got a couple of stops, then they punched in a couple and the wheels fell off,” St. Al coach Bubba Nettles said. “It was like being in quicksand. The harder we fought, the further down we went.”

Email newsletter signup

Wilson scored on runs of 10 and 21 yards in the first half, while Caiden Boyd scored on a 2-yard run and Clark on a 14-yard run. Desmond Mason also kicked a 29-yard field goal to help Clinton Christian (3-2, 1-0 MAIS District 2-4A) roll to a 31-0 lead at halftime.

Clark had a 43-yard touchdown run and Nico Bowens a 63-yarder in the second half.

Damien Reeves caught five passes for 102 yards for St. Al, and quarterback Carson Smith was 5-of-7 passing for 116 yards.

The loss was St. Al’s 13th in a row overall, and sixth in a row in district games going back to 2021. It effectively eliminated the Flashes from contending for a district championship, but not necessarily a playoff berth.

Because of the way the MAIS power points system works, St. Al (0-5, 0-2 District 2-4A) has a strong strength of schedule and a favorable road in the second half of the season to potentially earn a wild card berth.

The Flashes go on the road for another district game at Central Hinds next week.

“We lost the game, but our objective for the season is not lost,” Nettles said. “These guys understand that, and know it’s still 100 percent attainable. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. We have to stay on track and we will get out of this tunnel.”