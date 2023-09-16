Two injured in Friday night wreck on Highway 3 in Warren County Published 9:02 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

A two-vehicle accident on Highway 3 at International Paper sent two people to the hospital Friday night.

Jeff Riggs, spokesman for the Warren County Fire Service, reports that at approximately at 9:30 p.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck collided with an 18-wheeler at the southern entrance of the mill, resulting in two injuries.

Warren County Fire Service, Culkin Fire Department Engine 202 with Culkin Chief Jerry Briggs, Assistant Chief Lee Williams and Firefighter Gerald Spiers responded to scene to provide fire protection and to assist Vicksburg Fire Rescue and medics. Two people involved where transported to River Region Medical Hospital for treatment. The accident is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

