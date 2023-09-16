Two injured in Friday night wreck on Highway 3 in Warren County

Published 9:02 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

Photo provided by Lee Williams

A two-vehicle accident on Highway 3 at International Paper sent two people to the hospital Friday night.

Jeff Riggs, spokesman for the Warren County Fire Service, reports that at approximately at 9:30 p.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck collided with an 18-wheeler at the southern entrance of the mill, resulting in two injuries.

Warren County Fire Service, Culkin Fire Department Engine 202 with  Culkin Chief Jerry Briggs, Assistant  Chief Lee Williams and Firefighter Gerald Spiers responded to scene to provide fire protection and to assist Vicksburg Fire Rescue and medics. Two people involved where transported to River Region Medical Hospital for treatment. The accident is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More News

What’s that smell? Vicksburg Fire Department tracking down source of gas smell across town

FINE FURRY FRIENDS: St. Alban’s Episcopal Church to hold blessing of pets on Oct. 8

Bulk of Vicksburg’s ARPA funds committed, records show

PHOTO GALLERY: Warren Central Junior High School 2023 Homecoming Parade

Print Article