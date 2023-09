What’s that smell? Vicksburg Fire Department tracking down source of gas smell across town Published 9:56 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

Many Vicksburgers woke Saturday morning to a strong gas smell hanging in the air.

The Vicksburg Police Department reported at 9:45 a.m. that it was working to identify the source of the smell and was not ruling out a gas leak.

This is a developing story.

