How They Did: Vicksburg’s college football players, Sept. 16 Published 3:07 pm Sunday, September 17, 2023

A weekly recap of the performances by Vicksburg-area college football players.

• South Alabama offensive lineman Reed Buys (Warren Central) played left guard and helped the Jaguars run for 243 yards in a 33-7 road win at Oklahoma State.

• Southern University kicker Joshua Griffin (Warren Central) kicked two field goals, of 40 and 15 yards, in a 20-10 win vs. Alabama A&M. Griffin also was 2-for-2 on PATs and had three touchbacks on four kickoffs.

Email newsletter signup

• Alcorn State defensive back D’Marious Hicks (Port Gibson) had two solo tackles in a 17-3 victory against McNeese State.

• Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe (Vicksburg High) had seven total tackles, including five solos, in a 61-14 loss to Bethel University.

• Reinhardt University defensive lineman Vertez Shorter (Warren Central) had three total tackles, including one sack and 1.5 tackles for loss, in a 20-19 loss to Cumberlands.

• Virginia Union University fullback Joseph Johnson (Vicksburg High) started at fullback and helped the Panthers rush for 320 yards in a 28-20 win over Livingstone.

• Miles College defensive back Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg High) had three solo tackles in a 21-20 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.