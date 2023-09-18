Hollis Taylor Landrum Jr. Published 10:59 am Monday, September 18, 2023

Hollis Taylor Landrum Jr., 78 of Newnan, Georgia, passed away on August 29th after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Hollis was born on August 14, 1945, to Hollis and Erna Landrum in Vicksburg.

After graduating from Moss Point High School, he went on to achieve a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern Mississippi.

After college graduation, he went to work for the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, as a writer and later for the Corp of Engineers in Vicksburg, as an information system management specialist in the research library. While there he was awarded the prestigious Commander’s Award for Civilian Service from the United States Army.

Hollis met Susan Minniece, the love of his life and they wed in 1968. Their 55th wedding anniversary was celebrated this year on May 25th.

Hollis served in the United States Airforce where he achieved the rank of Captain.

Being a lifetime learner, Hollis enjoyed attending classes at different education facilities.

He continued his education by attending the University of Mississippi where he received a master’s degree in library science.

Hollis also received a Doctorate in Philosophy at the University of North Texas.

After retiring, Hollis and Susan moved to Newnan, Georgia where he continued his lifelong passion of playing different instruments and participating in several bands across Mississippi and Georgia.

He was awarded the National Dulcimer Championship in 1997 and published many articles and an instructional book for the dulcimer.

His love of playing and learning music never wavered even up to his death. Hollis was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his spouse Susan Landrum, his sister Judy Pierce (spouse James Pierce and five children) of Byhalia, MS; his sister, Mary Elizabeth (Scooter) Brewster (spouse Bubba Brewster and four children) of Hot Springs, AR; and his brother Dr. William (Rip) Landrum (spouse Louise Landrum and son) of Villa Rica, GA.

Hollis will be missed by all, but he has left a legacy of always learning and creating beautiful, inspirational music.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-253-4580.