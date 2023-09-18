Public Service Commissioner holding community forum in Vicksburg Tuesday Published 12:52 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Central District Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey, as well as representatives from area utility companies in Warren County, will hold a community forum on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1415 Walnut St.

Bailey will provide a brief overview of the Public Service Commission’s mission and how it works to ensure that public utility services are delivered efficiently, reliably and affordably.

Additionally, the commissioner will share more information from the PSC’s comprehensive review of Entergy Mississippi LLC’s restoration efforts in response to the June 2023 storms. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with utility representatives who are present at the forum.

Residents with questions or suggestions for the Commissioner and area utilities are invited to attend and address them at the forum.