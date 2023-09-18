Vicksburg board takes engineering proposals for U.S. Rubber cleanup Published 2:36 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

A selection committee appointed by Mayor George Flaggs Jr. will select one of three engineering firms to oversee the City of Vicksburg’s efforts to clean the U.S. Rubber Reclaiming facility at 2000 Rubber Way.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its Monday meeting received proposals from Southern Environmental Management Specialists of Jackson, Pickering Engineering of Flowood and PPM Consultants Inc. of Ridgeland. All three were taken under advisement and forwarded to the selection committee to select the best firm.

Vicksburg has $960,480 in Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields funding through the Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund and Cleanup grant programs. City officials were notified of the grant award in May.

Email newsletter signup

The grant requires no match from the city and will allow for the removal of approximately 30,000 tons of rubber waste, disposal of above-ground storage tanks and residues, as well as other waste materials, drums and totes currently present at the site.

The 12.5-acre property was formerly the site of a large-scale rubber recycling operation, and Community Development Director Jeff Richardson said when the city applied for the grant that there was still a large amount of scrap rubber on the property.

The property at one point was put up for tax sale but never claimed, and was later acquired by the Mississippi Secretary of State, which gave it to the city in 2019. City officials at one point in early 2020 considered it as a possible site for the animal shelter but rejected it because it was unsuitable and in a flood zone.

In other action, the board approved a $24,598 services agreement with WGK Engineers of Jackson for a street paving project involving Lummie Street, Oak Hill Drive, Jackson Street, Beulah Cemetery and Smith Hill Road. The cost to overlay the streets is estimated at $241,064.

Featured Local Savings