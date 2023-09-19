DeRossette to represent Vicksburg in Southern Miss Homecoming Court

Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Ann Wallace DeRossette will take the field on Oct. 7 as the University of Mississippi’s Student Body Maid during the Golden Eagles’ homecoming game. (Photo Submitted)

Vicksburg native Ann Wallace DeRossette will serve on the University of Mississippi’s Homecoming Court as Student Body Maid during the Golden Eagles’ Oct. 7 homecoming game against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

DeRossette earned her title following a Monday runoff election for Homecoming Queen, during which her opponent won by a slim margin of 18 votes.

“Southern Miss, I cannot thank you enough for your love, support and encouragement these past two weeks,” DeRossette said in a social media post announcing her title. “We ran a very close campaign, and I am so honored to serve as your Student Body Maid. So many ‘Southern Mem’ries’ ahead, and I can’t wait.”

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

An active member of Delta Delta Delta sorority at Southern Miss, DeRossette served as a recruitment counselor and is a campus tour guide with the USM office of admissions. She is a senior public relations and advertising major and has earned numerous academic accolades including being named a Luckyday scholar and membership in the Order of Omega.

DeRossette is a graduate of Warren Central High School and she is the daughter of Tim and Lucy DeRossette.

More News

USM, ERDC Environmental Lab collaborate on test project at Vicksburg waterfront

200 attend House of Peace Worship Church leadership conference

Vicksburg police officer awarded Medal of Valor for saving a life

Vicksburg’s Pearl Carter feels cancer advocacy is a calling from God

Print Article