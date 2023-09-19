DeRossette to represent Vicksburg in Southern Miss Homecoming Court Published 3:35 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Vicksburg native Ann Wallace DeRossette will serve on the University of Mississippi’s Homecoming Court as Student Body Maid during the Golden Eagles’ Oct. 7 homecoming game against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

DeRossette earned her title following a Monday runoff election for Homecoming Queen, during which her opponent won by a slim margin of 18 votes.

“Southern Miss, I cannot thank you enough for your love, support and encouragement these past two weeks,” DeRossette said in a social media post announcing her title. “We ran a very close campaign, and I am so honored to serve as your Student Body Maid. So many ‘Southern Mem’ries’ ahead, and I can’t wait.”

An active member of Delta Delta Delta sorority at Southern Miss, DeRossette served as a recruitment counselor and is a campus tour guide with the USM office of admissions. She is a senior public relations and advertising major and has earned numerous academic accolades including being named a Luckyday scholar and membership in the Order of Omega.

DeRossette is a graduate of Warren Central High School and she is the daughter of Tim and Lucy DeRossette.