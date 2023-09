Issac Ballard Jr. Published 2:24 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Issac Ballard Jr. passed away on September 9, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. He was 76.

Graveside services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 23, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

