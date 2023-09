L.C. Webb Published 2:24 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Funeral services for L.C. Webb, 66, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, Arcola.

The burial will follow at Old Morning Star Church Cemetery, Leland. Pastor Joe Mays will be officiating the services.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 22, at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, Arcola.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mr. Webb died on September 5, in Greenville.