MMS Medical Clinic to revert back to MEA Medical Clinic Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

MEA Primary Care Plus Clinic in Vicksburg will again be known as MEA Medical Clinic, the clinic announced Tuesday.

When MEA Vicksburg Ambulatory Care Clinic was sold by St. Dominic’s to Medical Management Services, a notification letter was sent to patients informing them that MEA would change its name to MMS, but other than a name change doctors, staff and the use of MyChart would remain the same.

However, in a Tuesday announcement, under the management of Medical Management Services (MMS) the MEA Primary Care Plus Medical Clinics in Laurel, Vicksburg and Yazoo City will change back to the name MEA Medical Clinics and operate under the ownership of the MEA physicians.

Email newsletter signup

MEA Medical Clinic wants to reassure patients that the physicians, providers and staff will remain the same, the announcement read.

Patients will also see the return of the well-known MEA logo and signage.

“MEA was originally founded in 1979 by a group of physicians who understood that patients’ medical needs often occurred outside the traditional 8 to 5 p.m. clinic setting,” said CEO of Medical Management Services Dr. William Grantham.

“We have recently resumed full ownership of the clinics in Laurel, Vicksburg and Yazoo City,” Grantham said. “We want to assure these communities that MEA Medical Clinics remain committed to meeting the ambulatory and primary care needs of our patients in a manner that combines compassion and convenience.”

From annual check-ups to flu shots, seasonal illnesses and more, MEA is where you need us, when you need us.

The MEA Medical Clinic in Vicksburg is open Monday through Friday from 9 to 5 p.m. at 4204 Clay St., Vicksburg. The clinic number is 601-619-7717.