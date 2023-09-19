Vicksburg police officer awarded Medal of Valor for saving a life

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr., left, presents Vicksburg police officer Brent Ferrell a certificate of recognition for saving a life as Police Chief Penny Jones looks on. Flaggs said Ferrell also received the Medal of Valor.

(Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.