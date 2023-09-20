LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A word of caution for face masks Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Dear Editor,

In view of President Biden’s consideration of a plan to order a new episode of masking, our mayor and fellow citizens might be interested to know that in the Epoch Times, Sept. 6-12 issue, an article by Mark Tapscott reports the results of two new scientific studies, titled “Information on the toxic risks offered by facemasks.”

The studies were conducted in South Korea and Germany. The South Korean studies, reported by the National Institutes of Health, found that extended face mask use causes excessive inhalation of toxic volatile organic compounds and is linked to chronic headaches, nausea, organ damage and cancer.

The German studies disclosed the effect of masks on children, teens and pregnant women, as found in five independent research projects involving private medical practice and academic institutions. Stillbirths resulted. In babies born during the mask-wearing period, definite, decreases were noted in their verbal, motor and overall cognitive performance.

In his lengthy, detailed article, Tapscott also reports American news concerning masks:

“The American Lung Association has declared that emissions from masks irritate eyes, nose and throat, cause difficulty breathing and nausea and damage the central nervous system and organs like the liver. Other types of products that can do the same are caulks, paint, cleaners/disinfectants, pesticides and tobacco smoke.”

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La) when asked about masks, said he “will forever stand against government mandates. I advise those in South Louisiana and across the country to not comply. Stand against the shackles of tyranny and oppression.”

House Republicans stated “…authoritarian mask mandates for young children have resulted in learning loss. Now, studies show that prolonged mask use exposes us to dangerous toxins.”

As a professional Speech and Language pathologist and educator, I, personally, would add the communicative importance of visual observation of a speaker’s face, especially of the mouth, has long been known. Sight has much significance in the development of speech and language skills in children, as well as the ease with which auditorily delivered knowledge Is acquired. Learning and understanding, are facilitated when sight and hearing work in partnership.

All human beings benefit from such, and certainly, the little ones in lower elementary grades have a great need to see not just their teacher’s total face, but the faces of their fellow students.

Sincerely,

Joan Hough Tomlinson

Vicksburg, Miss.