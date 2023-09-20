You smelt it. Here’s who dealt it: Company at Port of Vicksburg identified as source of weekend smell Published 11:06 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

A company located in the Port of Vicksburg was the source of a strange odor reported Saturday by Vicksburg residents.

Interim Public Works Director Dane Lovell identified the source as CAM2, a company that manufactures and sells lubricants, antifreeze and additives, as the source of the smell, which was identified as the odorant typically used in natural gas. He said the problem has been resolved by the company.

Residents in the downtown area reported a strange smell early Saturday morning, causing calls about a natural gas leak to the Vicksburg Fire Department.

