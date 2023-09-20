You smelt it. Here’s who dealt it: Company at Port of Vicksburg identified as source of weekend smell

Published 11:06 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By John Surratt

A company located in the Port of Vicksburg was the source of a strange odor reported Saturday by Vicksburg residents.

Interim Public Works Director Dane Lovell identified the source as CAM2, a company that manufactures and sells lubricants, antifreeze and additives, as the source of the smell, which was identified as the odorant typically used in natural gas. He said the problem has been resolved by the company.

Residents in the downtown area reported a strange smell early Saturday morning, causing calls about a natural gas leak to the Vicksburg Fire Department.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

USM, ERDC Environmental Lab collaborate on test project at Vicksburg waterfront

200 attend House of Peace Worship Church leadership conference

Vicksburg police officer awarded Medal of Valor for saving a life

DeRossette to represent Vicksburg in Southern Miss Homecoming Court

Print Article