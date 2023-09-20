Old Post Files: Sept. 20, 1923-2013
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.
100 Years Ago: 1923
The safe at Feld Brothers Store was robbed. • Mr. and Mrs. Harry Hossley returned from Memphis. • Henry Burger was in New Orleans visiting his mother.
90 Years Ago: 1933
Checks for $4,105 reached Warren County farmers for plowed-up cotton. • Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Holliday left for Chicago to attend the World’s Fair.
80 Years Ago: 1943
Dr. Cecil Knox was promoted from first lieutenant to captain in the Army Medical Corps. • Dwain Cotton left for Atlanta to report for duty with the U.S. Navy Air Corps.
70 Years Ago: 1953
Rolling Fork defeated St. Aloysius 12-0 in football. • Greenville football smothered H.V. Cooper 40-0. • Mrs. R.L. Price was visiting her sister, Mrs. Ralph Martin, in Los Angeles.
60 Years Ago: 1963
The engagement of Mary Virginia McInnis and Dr. William Youngblood was announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William McInnis Jr. • Mrs. Dale O’Brien was named executive secretary of the American Red Cross.
50 Years Ago: 1973
The St. Aloysius Flashes, behind the lead of quarterback Bill Loyacono, defeated Terry, 33-0. • Warren Central football beat Prentiss, 40-6.
40 Years Ago: 1983
L.L. Lamb died. • Players of the week were Jeff Curd, Porters Chapel; Lee Speyerer, St Aloysius; Ernest Smith, Vicksburg High and Mike Wells, Warren Central. • Susan Wilhelms and Ann Dieleman attended the University of Southern Mississippi’s Jackson Branch Nursing School.
30 Years Ago: 1993
A casino hotel planned for Warrenton Road would operate under the Days Inn name and would be a first for the hotel company. • A former Vicksburg Police Chief was in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm.
20 Years Ago: 2003
Harrah’s Casino announced plans to sell its property and become Horizon Casino. • Stewart Drive, Companion Lane and Liberty Lane were named by the county’s E911 commissioners.
10 Years Ago: 2013
The county offered active shooter classes. • Beechwood Elementary delivered a rainbow of rewards with a color run. • The Beck House was condemned by the city.