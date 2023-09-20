Vicksburg Salvation Army receives $5,000 from Atmos Energy Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Atmos Energy, through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, will donate $100,000 to help Mississippi customers stay safe and warm this winter in partnership with numerous assistance agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Vicksburg Salvation Army is one of the beneficiaries.

The donation is in addition to the relief that Atmos Energy offers year-round through a variety of energy assistance programs including Sharing the Warmth, which is supported by contributions from customers and Atmos Energy.

Email newsletter signup

This funding will provide support to customers for utility bills, home weatherization upgrades and repair and replacement of customer-owned natural gas appliances and piping.

“We value our communities and understand that challenging times can strike without warning,” said Mathew Davidson, Atmos Energy Mississippi division president. “The goal of these dollars is to help provide financial relief for families. This winter, we don’t want families to be faced with the impossible choice between heating their homes or paying for other necessities, such as food and medications. At Atmos Energy, we are committed to fueling hope and growth for our neighbors, and these energy assistance funds are tangible proof of that commitment.”

Vicksburg’s Salvation Army will receive $5,000 from Atmos Energy’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program.

“We are so proud to partner with local organizations in the communities we serve, helping our neighbors stay safe and warm,” added Bree Boyd, Atmos Energy supervisor of energy assistance. “These partnerships support the elderly, people with disabilities, veterans, and families experiencing financial hardship with the funds they need to enjoy reliable and affordable natural gas throughout the year.”