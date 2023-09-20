Vicksburg’s Blackmore runs away with The Post’s Athlete of the Week award

Published 12:08 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Much like he’s done the past two weeks for Vicksburg High’s football team, Cedrick Blackmore burst through the line, into the end zone, and on to victory.

Blackmore, a junior running back, received 583 of the 1,273 votes cast in an online poll to win the latest Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week award.

Warren Central volleyball player Ellie Henderson finished second, with 356 votes. St. Aloysius cross country runner Dalton Windham was third, with 170 votes, and Porter’s Chapel Academy football player Ty Mack finished fourth with 164.

Blackmore rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-20 victory over Terry on Sept. 15. Blackmore scored the game-winning touchdown on an 8-yard run with 43 seconds left, as the Gators rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half.

It was the second week in a row that Blackmore scored the game-winning touchdown. He had a 10-yard TD in the second overtime in a 38-32 victory vs. Natchez on Sept. 8. Blackmore finished with 101 rushing yards in that game.

Vicksburg hosts Yazoo City for homecoming this Friday at 7 p.m.

Congratulations to Cedrick and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, as well as vicksburgpost.com.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

