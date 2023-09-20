Volleyball Roundup: Warren Central, Vicksburg close in on playoff berths with region wins Published 9:13 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Warren Central’s volleyball team got back on track and closed in on a playoff berth by beating Callaway on Tuesday.

Calise Henyard served 10 aces to go along with four kills, and the Lady Vikes had 15 aces as a team as they won 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-12) to snap a brief two-game losing streak.

KK Kelly had four kills. Melissa Herrle had eight digs, and Ke Ke McKay and Ellie Henderson six each on the defensive side.

Warren Central (17-10, 4-3 MHSAA Region 2-6A) swept its season series with Callaway (4-10, 0-6) and moved within one victory of clinching a playoff berth. It can do it by beating Columbus at home on Sept. 26, and can lock up the No. 3 seed from Region 2-6A by winning that match and the next one at Vicksburg on Sept. 28.

Warren Central’s junior varsity also beat Callaway on Tuesday, 2-0 (25-4, 25-12). Kennedi Zellous had four kills, while Kylie Hearn served six aces and Madison Pant had five.

Vicksburg 3, Columbus 1

Jamia Grace and Jordan Grace had 15 serves apiece, and combined for 17 assists and seven digs to lead Vicksburg High to a 3-1 (25-18, 25-27, 25-20, 25-14) victory over Columbus on Tuesday.

Amari Johnson also served for 12 points, and had nine digs and seven saves on the defensive end.

Vicksburg (8-4, 3-4 MHSAA Region 2-6A) won its second game in a row after losing the previous three. It also earned a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker over Columbus (6-7, 1-5) as the two teams battle for the final playoff berth from Region 2-6A.

The Missy Gators will play two matches at home next week, Sept. 26 vs. Ridgeland and Sept. 28 against Warren Central. Both matches begin at 6 p.m.

Vicksburg’s junior varsity team also beat Columbus on Tuesday, as Jamiya Stewart, Teagan Stewart and Dallas West led them to a 2-0 (25-13, 25-13) victory.