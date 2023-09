Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Tallulah Academy football player Gage Palmer ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass, and threw for another score in a 54-14 win over Wilkinson County Christian on Sept. 15. Palmer also caught two two-point conversion passes and had three tackles on defense.

Tallulah Academy improved its record to 4-2 with the victory. It plays at Prairie View Academy Friday at 7 p.m.

