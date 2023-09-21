Charles Dean Norman Published 2:03 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

Charles Dean Norman, age 78, of Vicksburg, passed away on September 20. Dean was born in Baldwyn, MS on January 11, 1945.

Dean grew up in Fulton, MS where he attended Itawamba Agriculture High School.

Dean graduated from Mississippi State University College of Engineering in 1968 and he earned his Master’s degree in 1971, before ultimately earning a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Texas at Austin in 1989. Dean was a lifelong Bulldog always enjoying wrapping the next State victory in maroon and white.

Dean met the love of his life in High School and married Elizabeth Jamieson Norman in 1968, she was his devoted wife of more than 55 years.

They moved to Vicksburg in 1969 when Dean took a position with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Waterways Experiment Station, beginning a 30-year career as a Research Civil Engineer in the Structures Laboratory.

Dean was an active member of Crawford Street United Methodist Church and The Y’s Men’s Club and served on the Board of Directors of both Deposit Guaranty and Regions Banks. He served in the Army Reserves for over 30 years, retiring as a Lt. Col.

More than anything in his life, Dean loved his family and close friends. Nothing brought him more joy than his children and grandchildren.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eura Norman.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Beth Norman; his children, Will (Misty) Norman and Kate (Joey) Sherrard; grandchildren, Parker and Henry Norman, Joseph and James Sherrard; his sister, Kay (Keith) Rowland and brother-in-law, Bill (Kathie) Jamieson.

The service will be at Crawford Street UMC on Saturday, September 23rd at 11 a.m.

Visitation will precede the service at 9 a.m. with interment immediately following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting any donations to be made to Crawford Street UMC, 900 Crawford Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180 or MD Anderson Cancer Center.