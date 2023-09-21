David Curtis Grimsley Published 2:05 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

David Curtis Grimsley of Utica died September 18, at the age of 93.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 23, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Carson Springs Baptist Church at 10 Thad Road, Sandy Hook, Mississippi.

Bro. Carl Dickens, Bro. Archie Herrin and Dr. Bob Magruger will officiate along with Bro. Blake McDaniel.

Military rites will be performed by American Legion Post 56. Hartman Hughes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.