Good Shepherd blessing Vicksburg with Thanksgiving Basket Ministry

Published 11:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

Each year, Good Shepherd Center in Vicksburg provides a Thanksgiving Basket for people who are 65 years old or older and for disabled individuals who are 55 years of age or older.

The ministry is asking area churches, businesses and schools to donate to its Thanksgiving Basket giveaway.

“I feel like we master the art of living when we feel the joy of giving without expecting anything in return,” said Cindy McCarley, executive director of the Good Shepherd Center. “It creates a ripple effect that inspires long after we are gone.”

People who would like to donate are asked to contact Good Shepherd at 601-636-7687 as soon as possible.

The organization will provide donors with a list of items needed. Ask for Felicia Thomas or Mark Mitchell. Monetary gifts and gift cards are always appreciated as well.

All donations should be delivered no later than Nov. 3.

