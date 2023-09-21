Syble Singleton Atkinson Published 9:38 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Syble Singleton Atkinson, 92, joined her heavenly father on Aug. 30. She was born Sept. 12, 1930, in Moorehead, MS, the daughter of Dwight H. Singleton and Ruby Adams Singleton Moore.

Syble was valedictorian of Yazoo High School, class of 1948. She attended Copiah-Lincoln Jr. College before graduating from MS State College for Women.

She married Ralph L. Atkinson in Jan. 1951. After her four children were born, she returned to school at Mississippi College where she received her master’s in special education. She taught for many years before owning and operating her own dry-cleaning plant in Yazoo City until her retirement.

She loved the lord and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church for 63 years.

There she was a member of the choir for over 50 years as well as a Sunday School teacher, Girls Auxiliary leader and Vacation Bible School worker at various times.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by 2 brothers, Henry and Kenneth, a stepsister, Gloria Jean “Jeanne” Parker and a son Richard Franklin Atkinson affectionately referred to as Ricky.

Surviving family includes a daughter Cherie Burton and her husband Henri of New Port Richey, FL; a son, Leigh Atkinson of Vicksburg; a daughter Janet Faye Santangelo and husband Tony of Brandon; three grandsons, Danny and John Burton and Anthony Santangelo; 2 great-granddaughters, Aspen Workman and Ashe Burton and a stepsister, Katherine Montgomery as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue in Vicksburg on Sunday, Oct. 1st at 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.