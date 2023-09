Vicksburg resident named to Mississippi College’s dance team Published 9:40 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

Alana Latorre of Vicksburg was named to the Mississippi College Dance Team.

Joining Latorre for the Choctaws’ 2023-24 season are Shasa Cohran, Skyla Berry, Anna Kate Hester, Anne Reed Greer, Alyssa Norris, McKenzie McWilliams, Amber Smith, Anna Grace Brister, Haley Dobbins and Maggie Lott.

Email newsletter signup