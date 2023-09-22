Grace Christian Counseling celebrates 25 years with progressive dinner

Vicksburg non-profit Grace Christian Counseling Center celebrated its 25th anniversary Thursday night with a progressive dinner at its three founding churches.

The three-course event began with appetizers at First Presbyterian Church, a main course at Crawford Street United Methodist Church and dessert at the Church of the Holy Trinity. It also included a silent auction with more than $10,000 of unique finds, gift certificates and local artwork.

Items included 50-yard line tickets to the LSU-Auburn game, an original H.C. Porter painting with museum-quality framing, a signed Warren Morris LSU jersey, a Steve Gleason jersey and gift certificates to local businesses.

