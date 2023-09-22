Old Post Files: Sept. 22, 1923-2013 Published 8:00 am Friday, September 22, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 Years Ago: 1923

Mayor J.J. Hayes secured land for the river terminal. • Mr. and Mrs. John Monteith returned from Michigan City, Ind. • Harvey C. Ford wrote to The Vicksburg Evening Post from the Philippines.

90 Years Ago: 1933

Mrs. Joseph Quinn, 79, widow of Capt. Dan Quinn, died. • Ben Quinn and Miss Nannie King were married. • Mrs. Ida O. Beard died at her home on Jackson Road.

80 Years Ago: 1943

Pfc. Alton Joseph and Pfc. William Shirley left for the U.S. Marine Base at San Diego. • Jerry Phillips, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ary Phillips, observed his fourth birthday with a party. • Mr. and Mrs. George Sudduth returned from a visit to North North Carolina.

70 Years Ago: 1953

The mercury reached a record high of 96 degrees. • The Miss-Lou Exposition opened.

60 Years Ago: 1963

Services were held for Mrs. Gertrude Bulford. • Mrs. W.A. Montgomery of Edwards died. • Mr. and Mrs. Ollie Cronin and their children were vacationing in New Orleans.

50 Years Ago: 1973

David Keller won the weekly prize in the Pick the Winner Football Contest for the second time this year. • Army Pvt. George P. Ivy completed basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. • Elizabeth Hoxie taught karate at the Raworth Branch of the YMCA.

40 Years Ago: 1983

Marine Cpl. Michael E. Maxey was promoted to his present rank while serving with the 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa. • Anchucha, the antebellum mansion on First East Street, was burglarized. • Army National Guard Pvt. Gerald Ellis graduated from basic training at Fort Sills, Oklahoma.

30 Years Ago: 1993

The Board of Supervisors discussed buying a strip shopping center across Adams Street east of the county jail to build a place to house juvenile offenders. • Casino America and local public officials broke ground for the Isle of Capri’s land-based facility. • Services were held for Martha Curtis.

20 Years Ago: 2003

State Rep. George Flaggs Jr. announced he will be a candidate for speaker pro-tem for the Mississippi House of Representatives. • Raymond Smith sprayed kudzu-killing chemicals off Pearl Street. • The Vicksburg Gators scored three times in the final six minutes to beat Grenada 27-24 in football.

10 Years Ago: 2013

Former mayor Paul Winfield was selling his house on Mulvihill Drive on Facebook. • The Mississippi River’s gradual fall was expected to continue through October. • The Flashes football team pulverized Durant 34-8.