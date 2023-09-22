OUR OPINION: Celebrating Constitution Week and honoring freedom of the press Published 4:00 am Friday, September 22, 2023

This week is Constitution Week, when Americans unite to reflect on the country’s history and protections of inalienable rights.

Founded by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Constitution Week was signed into public law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956. As an organization that benefits heavily from the First Amendment, The Vicksburg Post is proud to celebrate Constitution Week.

Thanks to the First Amendment, freedom of the press is critical to a democracy in which the government is accountable to the people. Free media functions as a watchdog that can investigate and report on government wrongdoing. It is also a vehicle for people to broaden their horizons, gaining exposure to ideas and opinions different from their own.

While freedom of the press is protected under the First Amendment, it is a responsibility not to be taken lightly. With the rise of citizen journalism and social media, anyone can report anything — whether it’s completely true or not.

Operating under the banner of an established news organization brings with it an expectation that what we’re reporting is vetted, fact-checked and trustworthy. Our staff works hard each day to ensure accuracy and truthfulness, even when topics are difficult.

We also open ourselves for criticism, again thanks to the First Amendment right of free speech. What is written in the newspaper isn’t always what readers will agree with, or what they want to be told. The truth, in actuality, rarely is comprised of what one wants to hear.

Still, we relish in the ability to run stories debunking rumors, confirming corruption and highlighting good and bad deeds. And every now and then, we also relish in printing photos of your happy, smiling faces.

The newspaper is one place citizens should be able to count on seeing a complete picture of the community in which they live, one that spans beyond a few blocks or a few key players and gives everyone time to see and be seen, to have their voices heard.

The Vicksburg Post thanks its readers for their dedication and support of a small-town newspaper as part of Constitution Week, and every week.